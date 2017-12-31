And this should be our last round up of*concept art images of The Last Knight of the year. We hope you will enjoy this week’s art of Transformers The Last Knight Concept Art: Cybertron, Barricade And Daytrader As usual, thanks to all members of our 2005 Boards for sharing these great images in our forums. You can find the pictures on the next threads: – Cybertron Vines By James Paick
. Early idea of Cybertron “vines” invading Earth. – Barricade Concept Art By Wesley Burt
. A great animated image of Decepticon Barricade. This time looking similar to his original » Continue Reading.
