Super_Megatron
Transformers The Last Knight Concept Art: Cybertron, Barricade And Daytrader


And this should be our last round up of*concept art images of The Last Knight of the year. We hope you will enjoy this week’s art of Transformers The Last Knight Concept Art: Cybertron, Barricade And Daytrader As usual, thanks to all members of our 2005 Boards for sharing these great images in our forums. You can find the pictures on the next threads: – Cybertron Vines By James Paick. Early idea of Cybertron “vines” invading Earth. – Barricade Concept Art By Wesley Burt. A great animated image of Decepticon Barricade. This time looking similar to his original &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers The Last Knight Concept Art: Cybertron, Barricade And Daytrader appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



