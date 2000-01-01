Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 04:23 PM
GotBot
Robot Master
Wave 1 Prime Masters
The entire first wave of Transformers Power of the Primes Prime Masters - Liege Maximo (Skullgrin), Micronus (Autobot Cloudburst) and Vector Prime (Metalhawk)
https://youtu.be/yGaFwPrmn6o
Yesterday, 04:24 PM
RNSrobot
Animated
Re: Wave 1 Prime Masters
I love these guys so much. Also, they make way better weapons than the Titan Masters (for the most part, Ramhorn/Shuffler are great).
