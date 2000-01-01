Slustor Generation 2 Join Date: Jan 2013 Location: Toronto Posts: 123

BLACK FRIDAY BLOWOUT LEAVING COLLECTING SALE I am getting out of the collection. This is the last of my collection. Pricing to sell. I am currently not looking at separating any of the lots. No holds please, first come first serve.



Price in the description is just a placeholder, individual prices below



All prices are in US and payments are Via PayPal. Add 4% for goods and services



All items are in great condition. Please ask if you have any questions.



Transformers

- Fansproject Raodbuster + free Defendor - $30

- Fansproject Steelcore $65

- Fansproject code (includes a second code which can be used for parts) - $30

- Movie Dionobot lot - $60

- Movie Vehicle lot - $80 (Megatron is missing gun)

- Movie DOTM Leader Optimus - $25

- Movie DOTM Ulttimate optimus - $30

- Titans return lot and hound - $50



G1 Cities

Both are original G1, not reissue (Has everything that is shown in pictures)

- Scorponok - $200

- Fortress max - $350

*** Both for $500





Non-Transformers

- Voltron - $30 - No lion weapons but shield and sword are complete

- Ghostbusters Lego and figure lot - $70

- Thundercat lot (peg broken on wily kit board) - $40

- Batman lot - $50

- Marvel Lot - $100 Attached Thumbnails









Feedback: __________________Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=51072