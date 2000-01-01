Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 11:17 PM
Slustor
BLACK FRIDAY BLOWOUT LEAVING COLLECTING SALE
I am getting out of the collection. This is the last of my collection. Pricing to sell. I am currently not looking at separating any of the lots. No holds please, first come first serve.

Price in the description is just a placeholder, individual prices below

All prices are in US and payments are Via PayPal. Add 4% for goods and services

All items are in great condition. Please ask if you have any questions.

Transformers
- Fansproject Raodbuster + free Defendor - $30
- Fansproject Steelcore $65
- Fansproject code (includes a second code which can be used for parts) - $30
- Movie Dionobot lot - $60
- Movie Vehicle lot - $80 (Megatron is missing gun)
- Movie DOTM Leader Optimus - $25
- Movie DOTM Ulttimate optimus - $30
- Titans return lot and hound - $50

G1 Cities
Both are original G1, not reissue (Has everything that is shown in pictures)
- Scorponok - $200
- Fortress max - $350
*** Both for $500


Non-Transformers
- Voltron - $30 - No lion weapons but shield and sword are complete
- Ghostbusters Lego and figure lot - $70
- Thundercat lot (peg broken on wily kit board) - $40
- Batman lot - $50
- Marvel Lot - $100
