|
Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Road Rage Packaging Images
Via Hobbybase Facebook
(Hong Kong based) and Twitter user @QueenStodge
we can share for you our first look at the packaging of the new*Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Road Rage. While we had seen in-hand images of this figure before
, we finally have a look at the packaging which confirms Road Rage as part of the Kingdom line. This figure will be released as a*Target RedCard Exclusive in the US
, so the official reveal should be any time soon. See all the images after the jump and the sound off on the 2005 Board!
The post Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Road Rage Packaging Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca