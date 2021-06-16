Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,075
Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Road Rage Packaging Images


Via Hobbybase Facebook (Hong Kong based) and Twitter user @QueenStodge we can share for you our first look at the packaging of the new*Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Road Rage. While we had seen in-hand images of this figure before, we finally have a look at the packaging which confirms Road Rage as part of the Kingdom line. This figure will be released as a*Target RedCard Exclusive in the US, so the official reveal should be any time soon. See all the images after the jump and the sound off on the 2005 Board!

Today, 12:45 PM   #2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 1,590
Re: Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Road Rage Packaging Images
Baby got face
Today, 01:31 PM   #3
ssjgoku22
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 1,972
Re: Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Road Rage Packaging Images
Looks great, but I hope there is some viable way to get this in Canada...
