Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page 3D Printed Medicmaster Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:11 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,970
3D Printed Medicmaster Review
You've heard of battle masters, target masters, headmasters, powermasters and brainmasters but this is an originally designed Medicmaster; a quirky little 3D printed Transformer-type character that can partner, most fittingly, with Ratchet!

https://youtu.be/S7S4pBQ6euQ
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformer Generations - Titans Return - Titan Masters - Ptero
Transformers
Transformer Generations - Titans Return - Titan Masters - Saw Back
Transformers
Transformer Generations - Titans Return - Titan Masters - Terri-Bull
Transformers
Transformer Prime - Cyberverse - Beast Hunters - Commander Class - Optimus Prime
Transformers
Transformer Titans Return - Deluxe Class - Flintlock & Sergeant
Transformers
Transformer Universe Class - 2.0 - Legends Class - Optimus Prime
Transformers
Transformers G1 Parts Lot Vintage Devastator Construction and Superion
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:44 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.