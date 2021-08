Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,075

Transformers Studio Series 77 Deluxe N.E.S.T. Bumblebee Revealed, Pre-Orders Live





A New Movieverse Studio Series figure has been revealed and gone up for pre-order today – Transformers Studio Series 77 Deluxe N.E.S.T. Bumblebee. This is Bumblebee in his jeep form, desaturated down. He comes packed with a running Spike. Retail is $22.99 and is set to ship in Feb 2022. Check our sponsors below to grab your copies and read on for pics and details. Sponsor Links: TFSource, Big Bad Toy Store, Robot Kingdom, Hobby Link Japan, A New Movieverse Studio Series figure has been revealed and gone up for pre-order today – Transformers Studio Series 77 Deluxe N.E.S.T. Bumblebee. This is Bumblebee in his jeep form, desaturated down. He comes packed with a running Spike. Retail is $22.99 and is set to ship in Feb 2022. Check our sponsors below to grab your copies and read on for pics and details. Sponsor Links: Entertainment Earth





