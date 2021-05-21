Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,551

Cyberverse Roll and Combine Figures First Look



The fantastic world of Cyberverse is set to return to us in a rumored movie or direct to video format. As such, the Cyberverse toyline will continue on as well. Seen here are two new 2-packs from the Cyberverse Adventures Bumblebee line. In a return to gimmicks past, these new 2-packs are very reminiscent of the 2010 Robots In Diguise line’s “Crash Combiners” figures. These packs each feature a Dinobot paired with another character. The first pack contains Bumblebee and Swoop who combine into Bumbleswoop. The other pack is interesting, it contains a combiner made up of a Decepticon and



The post Cyberverse Roll and Combine Figures First Look appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





