Today, 10:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,551
Cyberverse Roll and Combine Figures First Look


The fantastic world of Cyberverse is set to return to us in a rumored movie or direct to video format. As such, the Cyberverse toyline will continue on as well. Seen here are two new 2-packs from the Cyberverse Adventures Bumblebee line. In a return to gimmicks past, these new 2-packs are very reminiscent of the 2010 Robots In Diguise line's "Crash Combiners" figures. These packs each feature a Dinobot paired with another character. The first pack contains Bumblebee and Swoop who combine into Bumbleswoop. The other pack is interesting, it contains a combiner made up of a Decepticon and

The post Cyberverse Roll and Combine Figures First Look appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Today, 10:10 PM   #2
Ransak The Elder
Join Date: Aug 2020
Location: Calgary
Posts: 283
Re: Cyberverse Roll and Combine Figures First Look
I dare someone to say these look good.
Today, 11:05 PM   #3
Matrix_Holder
The chosen one
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Burlington, ont, canada
Posts: 6,240
Re: Cyberverse Roll and Combine Figures First Look
Oh my god these are fantastic, I can't wait to ge....damn, I can't even finish that haha. Those are complete shit.
Today, 11:22 PM   #4
TriBlurr
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Corner Brook NL
Posts: 382
Re: Cyberverse Roll and Combine Figures First Look
Eh. They look like fun toys for the kiddos. Something to fiddle with. Nice to see all the Dinobot love this year.
Today, 11:26 PM   #5
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,712
Re: Cyberverse Roll and Combine Figures First Look
Eh, as gimmick-formers for kids they're not too bad. Swoop actually looks half-decent as its own figure, and the only one that looks outright terrible is Megatron.
Today, 11:28 PM   #6
Matrix_Holder
The chosen one
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Burlington, ont, canada
Posts: 6,240
Re: Cyberverse Roll and Combine Figures First Look
Kids should be allowed to have good and well made toys. I genuinely feel bad that this is the crap they get and it's not much cheaper than their premium stuff they have for us.
