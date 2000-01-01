Robimus Iacon North Scout Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 7,894

G1 Cassette Reissues Released in Canada G1 Cassette reissues have been released in Canada.



Initial sightings are coming in from Walmarts in Alberta. The sets are Rumble & Laserbeak and Frenzy & Ravage.



TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT



Special guests include Blu Mankuma the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars and Michael Chain the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1.



