Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Canadian Transformers News
Reload this Page G1 Cassette Reissues Released in Canada
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:18 PM   #1
Robimus
Iacon North Scout
Robimus's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 7,894
G1 Cassette Reissues Released in Canada
Thanks to reports from Chaingunsofdoom and Dessertdog we now know that the Walmart Exclusive G1 Cassette reissues have been released in Canada.

Initial sightings are coming in from Walmarts in Alberta. The sets are Rumble & Laserbeak and Frenzy & Ravage.

Share what Transformers are being sighted in your area in our Canadian Transformers Sightings Forum
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: CEF09FDE-EF53-4A4A-8C9C-C24DD8FA38D7.jpg Views: 0 Size: 20.9 KB ID: 44396  
__________________


TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT

Special guests include Blu Mankuma the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars and Michael Chain the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1.

Visit the TFcon Website for all the info!!!!!
Robimus is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
cassette, frenzy, laserbeak, ravage, rumble, transformers

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Prime MEGATRON Complete Deluxe First Edition
Transformers
Transformers Armada Unicron Dead End Micron Legend Movie Universe Lot
Transformers
Transformers New 2018 Vintage G1 Exclusive Starscream Reissue HASBRO Wallmart
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 dinobots go bots beast wars Lot
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece: MP-02 Soundwave -- New, Hasbro TRU Exclusive
Transformers
Trypricon Original G1 1986 Transformers Decepticon Complete In Box - Very Rare
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:00 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.