|
G1 Cassette Reissues Released in Canada
Thanks to reports from Chaingunsofdoom and Dessertdog we now know that the Walmart Exclusive G1 Cassette
reissues have been released in Canada.
Initial sightings are coming in from Walmarts in Alberta. The sets are Rumble
& Laserbeak
and Frenzy
& Ravage
.
Share what Transformers are being sighted in your area in our Canadian Transformers Sightings Forum
