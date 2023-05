SlapDash Generation 1 Join Date: Apr 2022 Location: Toronto, Canada Posts: 30

Anyone selling Platinum Leader AOE Grimlock? In one of the most esosteric requests I've seen, I've got someone looking for - very specifically - the Platinum Edition Age of Extinction Leader Class Grimlock that came in a two-pack with a super Chromey AOE Leader Optimus. It's got nice metallic paint and is largely the same mold as the normal Hasbro one and the Takara Black Knight version. Thanks in advance all!