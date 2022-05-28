|
|
Today, 03:10 PM
|
#1
|
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
|
Transformers Studio Series Wave 9 Leader Dinobot Sludge Found At US Retail
Attention Studio Series Collectors! Thanks to 2005 Boards member G14Prime we can confirm that the highly anticipated Transformers Studio Series Wave 9 Leader Dinobot Sludge is out at US retail. SS 86-15 Sludge was found and bought at a Target store in Virginia. Time to check your nearest stores to try to grab another Dinobot for your collection! Happy hunting!
The post Transformers Studio Series Wave 9 Leader Dinobot Sludge Found At US Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.

