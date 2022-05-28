Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,359

Transformers Studio Series Wave 9 Leader Dinobot Sludge Found At US Retail



Attention Studio Series Collectors! Thanks to 2005 Boards member G14Prime we can confirm that the highly anticipated Transformers Studio Series Wave 9 Leader Dinobot Sludge is out at US retail. SS 86-15 Sludge was found and bought at a Target store in Virginia. Time to check your nearest stores to try to grab another Dinobot for your collection! Happy hunting!



