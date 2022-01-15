Japanese store*E-Hobby*have updated their*website
*with some new exclusive Transformers merchandising. This time they are offering new*official Transformers The Headmasters & Masterforce acrylic logos. E-Hobby had previously released other acrylic stands with the Japanese G1 Transformers logo
, the classic US Transformers logo, and the Japanese Transformers 2110 and Beast Wars logos
. Now they bring us the Japanese logos of the first two G1 Japan cartoons (we are missing Transformers Victory logo). Small and colorful, these small stands
are priced*1500 Yen (about $12.00) each one and they sure look nice in any Transformers display. See the mirrored images » Continue Reading.
The post E-Hobby Exclusive New Official Transformers The Headmasters & Masterforce Acrylic Logos
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...