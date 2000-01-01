Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:50 PM
GotBot
Beasty
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 344
Titans Return Sixshot
I thought I would start off a little wave three coverage in a big way, and for this wave they don't come much bigger than Sixshot! Personally, I love the guy, but you can judge for yourself!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxeYyaRbXRo
