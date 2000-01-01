Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:31 PM   #1
KPhilipsen
Generation 1
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 61
Assorted Fans Toys Sale
Can combine ship multiple items. Local pick up no shipping charges in Winnipeg. Paypal F&F or 4%.

FT-16 Sovereign ***$200 +$35 shipping in Canada*** Comes complete with all accessories, instructions and box. (No insert. Was flat packed)

FT-29 Quietus ***$180 +$35 shipping in Canada*** Comes complete with all accessories, instructions and box. (No insert. Was flat packed)

FT-22 Koot ***$100 +$25 shipping in Canada*** Comes complete with all accessories, instructions and box. (No insert. Was flat packed)

FT-20 Terminus Giganticus ***$400 +$70 shipping in Canada*** Comes complete with all accessories and instructions, no box.

FT-10 Phoenix ***$250 +$50 shipping in Canada*** Comes complete with all accessories and instructions, no box.
Last edited by KPhilipsen; Today at 08:40 PM.
