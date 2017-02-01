Today, 05:31 PM #1 Optimus Puto Generation 1 Join Date: Apr 2016 Location: canada Posts: 55 Toyworld Dinobot Combiner super Mint MIB For Sale is my complete set of Toyworld Dino combiner. All 5 is dead Mint and complete with everything. I have NEVER transformed or combined any of them. Took them out the box and straight to my display shelf.



Comes from a clean and smoke and pet free collectors home.



Asking $750 cash local meet up . Willing to ship but it's gonna cost you... damn boxes are HUGE!



ONLY INYERESTED IN A TRADE FOR SHURAKING

Pandinus

3p coneheads

Sleep mode mp 04

Fanstoys Dinobots

Toyworld Devastator







I'm from the hamilton/ancaster/brantford area. Pls message me if u want more piccs Attached Thumbnails

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

