Today, 05:31 PM   #1
Optimus Puto
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2016
Location: canada
Posts: 55
Toyworld Dinobot Combiner super Mint MIB
For Sale is my complete set of Toyworld Dino combiner. All 5 is dead Mint and complete with everything. I have NEVER transformed or combined any of them. Took them out the box and straight to my display shelf.

Comes from a clean and smoke and pet free collectors home.

Asking $750 cash local meet up . Willing to ship but it's gonna cost you... damn boxes are HUGE!

ONLY INYERESTED IN A TRADE FOR SHURAKING
Pandinus
3p coneheads
Sleep mode mp 04
Fanstoys Dinobots
Toyworld Devastator



I'm from the hamilton/ancaster/brantford area. Pls message me if u want more piccs
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version  
