Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Officially Licensed Bludgeon Statue By Azure Sea Studio ? Gray Prototype
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,071
Officially Licensed Bludgeon Statue By Azure Sea Studio ? Gray Prototype


Azure Sea Studio*have revealed our first look at the gray prototype of their*officially licensed*Bludgeon Statue for your viewing pleasure. Azure Sea Studio*brings us a new and stylized Bludgeon rendition that we are sure it will please your optics.*The design is highly stylized and bulky, showing a massive warrior. Bludgeon is standing over Trypticon’s head and ready to take out his sword. This mold, as well as their Optimus Prime statue, will enter to the the coloring stage soon. This statue will stand 72 cm tall and, according the first 3D renders, an alternative exclusive*sword effect and head &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Officially Licensed Bludgeon Statue By Azure Sea Studio – Gray Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Action Masters Lot
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Powermasters Optimus Prime
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Pretenders Bomb-Burst & Thunderwing 100% Complete
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Micromasters Airwave & Air Patrol Set
Transformers
Hasbro Transfomers G1 Headmasters Skullcruncher & Chromedome
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Pretenders Crossblades & Vroom
Transformers
1985 Transformers G1 Vintage Devastator Gift Set -100% Complete boxed MINT
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:20 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.