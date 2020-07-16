|
Officially Licensed Bludgeon Statue By Azure Sea Studio ? Gray Prototype
Azure Sea Studio
*have revealed our first look at the gray prototype of their*officially licensed*Bludgeon Statue for your viewing pleasure. Azure Sea Studio*brings us a new and stylized Bludgeon rendition that we are sure it will please your optics.*The design is highly stylized and bulky, showing a massive warrior. Bludgeon is standing over Trypticon’s head and ready to take out his sword. This mold, as well as their Optimus Prime statue
, will enter to the the coloring stage soon. This statue will stand 72 cm tall and, according the first 3D renders
, an alternative exclusive*sword effect and head » Continue Reading.
The post Officially Licensed Bludgeon Statue By Azure Sea Studio – Gray Prototype
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca