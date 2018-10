canprime Titanium Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 1,284

Re: New trade agreement 150 dollars allowed per transaction! Everyone remember this is not a done deal yet. The details still have to be finalized, and all 3 countries have to ratify it as well.



Barring any issues, if the deal is enacted, the limit will probably not go into effect until next year.



Overall though it is good news if it comes to pass as a limit of $20 was utter garbage.