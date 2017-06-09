|
Transformers: The Last Knight Exclusive 1-Step Turbo Changers 6-Pack Found In Austral
Australian retailer*Big W
has listed the exclusive 6-Pack*of Transformers: The Last Knight 1-Step Turbo Changers which appeared*previously on the Australian Retailer Exclusive List
. The gimmick for the exclusive is the same as the gimmick for Target Exclusive figures in United States. The pack also comes with a set of weapons, with Optimus Prime carrying the same weapons as seen on his Voyager version. “From Megatron to Optimus Prime and Grimlock to Bumblebee, these Tranformers: The Last Knight Turbo Changer figures easily transform to their vehicles in one easy step!” Online price is listed as Australian*$ » Continue Reading.
