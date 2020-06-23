Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers x Quiccs: Bumblebee Vinyl Bust Incoming December 23rd 2020
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,892
Transformers x Quiccs: Bumblebee Vinyl Bust Incoming December 23rd 2020


Artist Quiccs Maiquez returns with another officially licensed Transformers vinyl bust, announced by Mighty Jaxx: Party night never stops Transformers x Quiccs: Bumblebee picks up the cord on 23 Dec, 10am EST Check out the teaser image then stay tuned to the 2005 boards for more details!

The post Transformers x Quiccs: Bumblebee Vinyl Bust Incoming December 23rd 2020 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Generations Siege War For Cybertron Micro Masters Lot
Transformers
1987 TRANSFORMERS G1 Decepticon Seacon action figure TENTAKIL Combiner
Transformers
Transformers G2 Brawl Left Leg Combiner for Bruticus
Transformers
G1 Transformers Shrapnell MIB
Transformers
G1 Transformers Transforming casettes for Soundwave
Transformers
G1 Transformers Soundwave MIB
Transformers
G1 Transformers Thundercracker MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:51 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.