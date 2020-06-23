|
Transformers x Quiccs: Bumblebee Vinyl Bust Incoming December 23rd 2020
Artist Quiccs Maiquez
returns with another
officially licensed Transformers vinyl bust, announced by Mighty Jaxx: Party night never stops Transformers x Quiccs: Bumblebee picks up the cord on 23 Dec, 10am EST
Check out the teaser image then stay tuned to the 2005 boards for more details!
