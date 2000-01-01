Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:28 AM   #1
Yak1064
Mini-Con
Join Date: Dec 2020
Location: British Columbia
Posts: 3
Looking to buy MPM or MPM style figures
My big want is Weijiang/Black Apple Optimus

others are

Weijiang hide shadow
Black Mamba Sideswipe
