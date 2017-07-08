|
Transformers: The Last Knight Tiny Turbo Changers Series 2 Identification Codes
2005 Boards Member Hungover Rover is kind to share with us the complete list of Identification Codes for*Transformers: The Last Knight Tiny Turbo Changers Series 2. Tiny Turbo changers are packed in blind bags, with a small window to identify the figure. However, to get a good look you have to fidget a around a bit. But theres a code embossed on the bottoms of the bag near the Hasbro logo. The code starts with a letter of the alphabet and its this letter that tells you who is inside. Transformers: The Last Knight Tiny Turbo Changers Series 2 Identification » Continue Reading.
