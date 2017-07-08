|
Fla-Vor-Ice Transformers: The Ride Contest
Fla-Vol-Ice is holding a contest to win *a trip to*Transformers: The Ride in Hollywood or Orlando. It only takes three steps: “Time spent with family & friends = fun. We want to turn that time into #BIGFLAVORICEFUN by giving away two trips for four to Universal Studios HollywoodTM or Universal Orlando ResortTM, plus 10 other prizes!” Enter for a chance to win a trip to Universal Parks & ResortsTM and other cool prizes by submitting your email Make your #BIGFLAVORICEFUN Picture (No participation necessary for entry into sweepstakes) Share your #BIGFLAVORICEFUN picture with friends and family You can enter the » Continue Reading.
