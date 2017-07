X-Transbots Masterpiece-Styled Stunticons ? Flipout (Wildrider) and Crackup (Breakdow

Finally throwing their hat in to the ring for third-party Masterpiece-styled combiners, X-Transbots recently announced their first entries into their Monolith (Menasor)/Berserkars (Stunticons) project. We've got numerous renders for Flipout (Wildrider) and Crackup (Breakdown) in both bot and alt modes, as well as a preliminary prototype for Crackup, which also shows the figure in both bot and alt mode. So far, there are no images of the combined mode, nor of the individual figures in their various combiner modes. These figures are being marketed as true homages to the Generation 1 cartoon characters they are meant to represent and feature