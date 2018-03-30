|
Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1422
We have received an update from our friends and sponsors at Robot Kingdom. Check out the highlights of this week’s newsletter below and read on for the full update. *** ***
ROBOTKINGDOM.COM Newsletter #1422 Hi, Here is a quick update from*www.robotkingdom.com
. #1 Hot Items! Generation Toys GT-01 Gravity Builder (Black Version). Pre-order. Available in August 2018. US$449.9 <a href="http://www.robotkingdom.com/gt01black.html" target="_blank" class="externalLink" rel="nofollow noopener">Generation Toys GT-01 » Continue Reading.
The post Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1422
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 80s Toy Expo 2018
will be Sunday, April 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.