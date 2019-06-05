Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,835

Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces War for Cybertron: Siege I Frag Toss



The Transformers Trading Card Game team rolls on with the Wave 3 previews, this time debuting new battle card Frag Toss. See the attached artwork for details on how this card can be deployed, then share your strategy on the 2005 boards!



Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.



