Today, 12:40 PM
Via Canadian website Toysnowman.com*we have additional stock images of the recently revealed*Monopoly Beast Wars Transformers. We learned about this Beast Wars themed board game some days ago via a listing in an Australian website, and now we have several new stock images which give us a better look a the board, tokens, cards and other pieces of the game. 14 tokens are included in both robot and beast mode: Optimus Primal, Rattrap, Cheetor, Megatron, Blackarachnia, Waspinator and Dinobot. It’s* good to notice that the game cards feature instructions and rules for Maximal and Predacon characters. This new Monopoly &#187; Continue Reading.

