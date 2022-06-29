Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,502

New Official Transformers Squeezelings Figurines Found At US Retail



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Darkhawk79*for sharing in our boards our first images of the new*Transformers Squeezelings figurines. These are officially licensed non-transforming G1 figurines in “chibi” style. They come in blind bags featuring the Transformers Evergreen art. There are 4 characters to collect: Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron and Starscream. They were found at a*Dollar Tree store in Arkansas for $3.00 each. See some in-hand images of each figurine after the break and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



The post







More... Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Darkhawk79*for sharing in our boards our first images of the new*Transformers Squeezelings figurines. These are officially licensed non-transforming G1 figurines in “chibi” style. They come in blind bags featuring the Transformers Evergreen art. There are 4 characters to collect: Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron and Starscream. They were found at a*Dollar Tree store in Arkansas for $3.00 each. See some in-hand images of each figurine after the break and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!The post New Official Transformers Squeezelings Figurines Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________