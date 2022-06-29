Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
New Official Transformers Squeezelings Figurines Found At US Retail


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Darkhawk79*for sharing in our boards our first images of the new*Transformers Squeezelings figurines. These are officially licensed non-transforming G1 figurines in “chibi” style. They come in blind bags featuring the Transformers Evergreen art. There are 4 characters to collect: Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron and Starscream. They were found at a*Dollar Tree store in Arkansas for $3.00 each. See some in-hand images of each figurine after the break and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

