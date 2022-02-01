Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:14 PM
brr-icy
G1 Collector
Join Date: Jan 2008
Location: Stratford Ontario
Japanese G1 remnants for sale at tfcon
Bringing a few Japanese pieces to tfcon, pics available on request. Priced in cad, negotiable, the more you buy, nor savings

Go shooter loose 400 and 150. One complete, one body

Fort max boxed 1200 and 1500 Japanese releases, one nice than the other

Sixknight boxed, no guns 300

Sixliner boxed 300

Victory leo 400 boxed no missiles

Seacon giftset king posidon 700 have to check completeness

Phoenix mib 300

Diver mib 330

Goryu (dinoking) unused mib 600

Gaihawk sealed 600
