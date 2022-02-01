|
Japanese G1 remnants for sale at tfcon
Bringing a few Japanese pieces to tfcon, pics available on request. Priced in cad, negotiable, the more you buy, nor savings
Go shooter loose 400 and 150. One complete, one body
Fort max boxed 1200 and 1500 Japanese releases, one nice than the other
Sixknight boxed, no guns 300
Sixliner boxed 300
Victory leo 400 boxed no missiles
Seacon giftset king posidon 700 have to check completeness
Phoenix mib 300
Diver mib 330
Goryu (dinoking) unused mib 600
Gaihawk sealed 600