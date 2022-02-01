brr-icy G1 Collector Join Date: Jan 2008 Location: Stratford Ontario Posts: 6,538

Japanese G1 remnants for sale at tfcon Bringing a few Japanese pieces to tfcon, pics available on request. Priced in cad, negotiable, the more you buy, nor savings



Go shooter loose 400 and 150. One complete, one body



Fort max boxed 1200 and 1500 Japanese releases, one nice than the other



Sixknight boxed, no guns 300



Sixliner boxed 300



Victory leo 400 boxed no missiles



Seacon giftset king posidon 700 have to check completeness



Phoenix mib 300



Diver mib 330



Goryu (dinoking) unused mib 600



Gaihawk sealed 600





Mostly G1 Japan Want list My Blog

my feedback:

Cybertron.ca

TFW __________________ my collection ^ Brr-icy Photgraphy on Facebookmy feedback: