Japanese Cover Of IDW More Than Meets The Eye Volume 3 Revealed


Village Books Twitter have uploaded the new cover for the Japanese release of IDWs More Than Meets The Eye Volume 3. Japanese Publisher Village Books have been releasing the Japanese translation of the previous IDW Transformers continuity. This 136-page volume collects More Then Meets The Eye issues #12 to #16. Its scheduled for release on 28 August 2020 via Amazon.jp. Click on the bar to see the amazing cover by artist Tasuku Tajima featuring the Lost Light crew vs Overlord!

The post Japanese Cover Of IDW More Than Meets The Eye Volume 3 Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



