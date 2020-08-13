|
Dr. Wu DW-P51 Chatter (G1 Beastbox & Sqwaktalk) Prototype Images
Third Party company Dr. Wu, via their*Weibo account
, is giving us another product update. This time they have shown the prototype images of their*Dr. Wu DW-P51 Chatter (G1 Beastbox & Sqwaktalk). These are new cassettes planned to go with Siege Soundwave and based in the G1*Beastbox & Sqwaktalk cassettebots. Pretty good updates of these characters and to make things even better, they can combine in Sqwakbox like their G1 counterparts. Interested in these new cassettebots for Soundwave’s army? Pre-orders have started to surface in our sponsors links below with an expected release date in January 2021. Click on the » Continue Reading.
The post Dr. Wu DW-P51 Chatter (G1 Beastbox & Sqwaktalk) Prototype Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca