IDW?s Transformers King Grimlock: Padilla Issue #1 Cover B



PREVIEWSworld plots a course to update our August solicitations coverage, with the first of two updates: Agustin Padilla's B cover for Transformers King Grimlock issue #1. KING GRIMLOCK BEGINS! Grimlock, the beloved powerhouse T-rex with an attitude and one of the strongest Cybertronians in existence, finds himself magically transported to a world of fantastical beasts and strange powers! In this savage world, where the strong rule with sword and iron, Grimlock finds a new opportunity to prove he's the strongest there is… but as Grimlock and the human barbarian, Arko, will learn, sometimes brute strength isn't enough.



