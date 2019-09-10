Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,394

Transformers Trading Card Game Designer Scott Van Essen introduces a new player to Wave 4: Private Powertrain is what old-school TCG players might call a Lord (for reasons that date back to the early days of Magic: the Gathering). In design parlance, we might call him a linear tribal reward, but in the Transformers TCG he is definitively a leader. He makes the team better early and avenges them late. What are your plans for this Patrol Leader?





Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.