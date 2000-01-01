Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:00 PM
you know my name
Generation 1
Join Date: Sep 2019
Location: Canada
Posts: 25
IF Bluestreak (Silverstreak)
Looking to pick up the one bot.

Would like to work out a trade if possible, but not necessary. See my sales thread http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=80002
