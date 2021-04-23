|
G1 Megatron Water Gun by Daiki Kougyou In-Hand Images
Courtesy of 2005 Board member*Predakwon*we can share for your our first images of the*G1 Megatron Water Gun by Daiki Kougyou that has been recently released in Japan. The reveal of this unique fully functional*G1 Megatron water gun
surprised us back in September 2020. The images reveal a very nice sculpted gun with a shiny finishing. It is packaged as a normal gun, with all the extra accessories around. You have to take off the muzzle to attach the silencer and you store it in the stock. This water gun seems to be just a bit bigger than the original » Continue Reading.
The post G1 Megatron Water Gun by Daiki Kougyou In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca