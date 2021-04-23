Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page G1 Megatron Water Gun by Daiki Kougyou In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,440
G1 Megatron Water Gun by Daiki Kougyou In-Hand Images


Courtesy of 2005 Board member*Predakwon*we can share for your our first images of the*G1 Megatron Water Gun by Daiki Kougyou that has been recently released in Japan. The reveal of this unique fully functional*G1 Megatron water gun surprised us back in September 2020. The images reveal a very nice sculpted gun with a shiny finishing. It is packaged as a normal gun, with all the extra accessories around. You have to take off the muzzle to attach the silencer and you store it in the stock. This water gun seems to be just a bit bigger than the original &#187; Continue Reading.

The post G1 Megatron Water Gun by Daiki Kougyou In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers: Optimus Prime & Bumblebee Energon Igniters Power Plus Canadian Sel
Transformers
Sideswipe G1 1985 Transformers Not A Reissue
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime Talking Voice Changing Mask 2006 Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers G1 1986 Decepticon Leader Galvatron
Transformers
1996 Transformers Beast Wars Figure parts
Transformers
1996 Transformer Beast Wars Figure parts
Transformers
1996 Transformer Beast Wars Figure Parts Lot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:12 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.