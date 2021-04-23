|
Transformers Studio Series Wave 12 Deluxe & Voyager Out In The UK
Thanks to 2005 Board member*Prescient*we can report that the new Transformers*Transformers Studio Series Wave 12 Deluxe & Voyager out in the UK. Studio Series Deluxe SS-70 B-127 (Bumblebee Movie Cybertronian Bumblebee), SS-71 Autobot Dino (Dark of the Moon) and Voyager SS-72 Starscream (Bumblebee Movie) have been found at*Forbidden Planet stores. Also, via the*Transformers UK (TFUK) Facebook group, we can confirm that the aforementioned toys have been spotted at Smyths stores too. Happy hunting!
