|
HasLab Unicron Crowdfunding Final Week Unicron Over 5000 backers
HasLab Unicron Crowdfunding*is on its last days. At the moment with 4 days, 4 hours and 4 minutes left,*Unicron is just over the 5000 backers mark. The chaos-bringer got more than 60% of his final*goal of 8000 backers. We are one step closer to final mark that needs to be reached this*Saturday 31st, August at*11:59 PM EST. You can still join the*HasLab Unicron Crowdfunding
*and help the chaos-bringer figure to come into production. The Chaos-bringer is coming… we can not escape… or yes? Click on the bar to chime in your impressions about this crowdfunding project. Share with us what » Continue Reading.
The post HasLab Unicron Crowdfunding Final Week Unicron Over 5000 backers
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.