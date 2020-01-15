We have another new reveal for the Authentics line. Following the Authentics “Bravo” Optimus Primal toy
, now we have our first in-package look at the a new*Transformers Authentics “Alpha” Starscream thanks to 2005 Boards member*Zodiac1968340. This figure comes packaged in a box and looks pretty similar to the Authentics Titan Changer Starscream
*bnt this mold features several differences like the null rays, legs and deco plus it’s made for the 7-inch Alpha scale. See the new images after the break and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
.
