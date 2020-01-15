Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
First Look At Transformers Authentics ?Alpha? Starscream


We have another new reveal for the Authentics line. Following the Authentics “Bravo” Optimus Primal toy, now we have our first in-package look at the a new*Transformers Authentics “Alpha” Starscream thanks to 2005 Boards member*Zodiac1968340. This figure comes packaged in a box and looks pretty similar to the Authentics Titan Changer Starscream*bnt this mold features several differences like the null rays, legs and deco plus it’s made for the 7-inch Alpha scale. See the new images after the break and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

