Old Today, 09:58 AM   #1
Poflymn
Machine War
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: Nova Scotia
Posts: 283
Platinum Autobot Heroes Set - Walmart.ca
The Platinum Autobot Heroes Set is in stock at Walmart.ca for a whopping $199.97.

http://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/transfor.../6000196148814
Poflymn is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:06 AM   #2
The7thParallel
Classic
The7thParallel's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,319
Re: Platinum Autobot Heroes Set - Walmart.ca
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA!!

Man, Hasbro is on crack with these platinum sets and their pricing.

At BEST:
UM - $60
Arcee - $20
Kup - $20
Springer - $30
Blur - $20

Total: $150
Taxes incl: $169.50

Considering the age of some of these, the value would drop. Add in the extra paint, and it would level out. Still $50 too high for what you get. $150 CND would be acceptable, perhaps $160 at most.
__________________
Nothing new at Vic Park TRU.
The7thParallel is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:29 AM   #3
ninjha
Machine War
ninjha's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2008
Location: Niagara Falls
Posts: 251
Re: Platinum Autobot Heroes Set - Walmart.ca
Cool thanks! Bought 2! Haha... no
Some collectors would pick this up without a second thought. I think we would all like to know who
__________________
ninjha is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:31 AM   #4
RazzAq
Generation 1
RazzAq's Ebay Auctions
RazzAq's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: dead-monton
Posts: 96
Re: Platinum Autobot Heroes Set - Walmart.ca
im getting mine for $130..
__________________
Collection [] Feedback [] Wanted_List
RazzAq is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:49 AM   #5
mournbringer
Generation 1
mournbringer's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Nova Scotia
Posts: 35
Re: Platinum Autobot Heroes Set - Walmart.ca
how are you getting it for 130?
__________________
Cybertron.ca Feedback
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=65823
mournbringer is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:01 AM   #6
Soundwaves
Generation 2
Soundwaves's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: Vancity
Posts: 153
Re: Platinum Autobot Heroes Set - Walmart.ca
He thought you'd never ask....
Soundwaves is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:59 AM   #7
RazzAq
Generation 1
RazzAq's Ebay Auctions
RazzAq's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: dead-monton
Posts: 96
Re: Platinum Autobot Heroes Set - Walmart.ca
I have a guy selling his for a cheaper price.. just want to get rid of his.. He got it when it was available before..
__________________
Collection [] Feedback [] Wanted_List
RazzAq is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:25 PM   #8
Magnus
City Commander
Magnus's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: Montréal (a.k.a. Iacon, Qc)
Posts: 1,102
Send a message via MSN to Magnus
Re: Platinum Autobot Heroes Set - Walmart.ca
yeah, let's wait until Boxing Day sales for that lolll
__________________
Wanted (at least loose + complete):
G1 - Dreadwind, Misfire, Targetmaster Scourge, Defensor
CHUG - TFSS Nacelle, Nightbird, Slipstream, Galvatron missile
Masterpiece - Ratbat
Prime: Takara Thundercracker, Takara Vehicon General, RID Wheeljack, RID Airachnid

"I've never seen anything this beautiful in the entire galaxy - okay, give me the bomb." - Ultra Magnus



My feedback thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ghlight=Magnus
Magnus is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:10 PM   #9
Sureshot22
look behind you. tee hee
Sureshot22's Ebay Auctions
Sureshot22's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,262
Re: Platinum Autobot Heroes Set - Walmart.ca
Lol $200. Hasbro needs to stop doing drugs.
__________________


PSN ID: SURESHOT22

FEEDBACK THREAD http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=9366
Sureshot22 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:36 PM   #10
joelones
Generation 2
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Montreal
Posts: 161
Re: Platinum Autobot Heroes Set - Walmart.ca
I sincerely hope nobody buys at this insane price, we don't want to give Hasbro that false impression that we're ok with these prices...
__________________
My Feedback Thread
My Sales Thread
joelones is online now   Reply With Quote
