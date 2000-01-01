The7thParallel Classic Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Toronto Posts: 1,319

Re: Platinum Autobot Heroes Set - Walmart.ca HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA!!



Man, Hasbro is on crack with these platinum sets and their pricing.



At BEST:

UM - $60

Arcee - $20

Kup - $20

Springer - $30

Blur - $20



Total: $150

Taxes incl: $169.50



Considering the age of some of these, the value would drop. Add in the extra paint, and it would level out. Still $50 too high for what you get. $150 CND would be acceptable, perhaps $160 at most.

Nothing new at Vic Park TRU. __________________Nothing new at Vic Park TRU.