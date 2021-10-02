Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Takara Kingdom Ultra Magnus-Into-Optimus Prime Cab Redeco Stock Images


Thanks to Brian Johnson on Twitter, we now have clearer stock images of Takara’s recently-revealed Optimus Prime redeco, which uses the Kingdom Ultra Magnus cab mold, shown off here in both his robot and truck modes. While it appears no trailer is included, it instead comes with a rather intricate looking display stand. You can check it out for yourself and let us know your thoughts after the jump!

The post Takara Kingdom Ultra Magnus-Into-Optimus Prime Cab Redeco Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



