Takara Kingdom Ultra Magnus-Into-Optimus Prime Cab Redeco Stock Images

Thanks to Brian Johnson on Twitter, we now have clearer stock images of Takara's recently-revealed Optimus Prime redeco, which uses the Kingdom Ultra Magnus cab mold, shown off here in both his robot and truck modes. While it appears no trailer is included, it instead comes with a rather intricate looking display stand. You can check it out for yourself and let us know your thoughts after the jump!