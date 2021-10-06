|
HasLab Victory Saber ? V-Lock Cannon & Blast Effects Unlocked!
Continuing the ongoing HasLab Victory Saber news, we are pleased to announce that the 14,000 backer tier has been reached, meaning meaning the figure will come with the V-Lock Cannon and blast effects! Currently at a little over 4 days remaining, you can secure your own Victory Saber here: Haslab Crowdfund Transformers Victory Saber
