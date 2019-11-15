Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
John-Paul Bove To Attend TFNation 2020


TFNation 2020 has shared their next Transformers comics guest announcement with writer, artist, and colorist John-Paul Bove! John-Paul Bove has been working with IDW titles such as Devastation, Drift – Empire of Stone, Deviations and the continuation of the Marvel UK storylines (with the original creative team) ReGeneration One. He is also recoloring all of the original Transformers UK black and white strips and pages for the Hachette project Transformers: The Definitive G1 Collection. John-Paul Bove joins Sumalee Montano (Transformers Prime Arcee's voice), the great Peter Cullen (the voice of Optimus Prime himself), Sarah Stone (IDW first Transformers series artist), Beth McGuire-Smith, Anna

The post John-Paul Bove To Attend TFNation 2020 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



