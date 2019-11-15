|
John-Paul Bove To Attend TFNation 2020
TFNation 2020 has shared their next Transformers comics guest announcement with*writer, artist, and colorist John-Paul Bove! John-Paul Bove
*has been working with IDW titles such as Devastation, Drift – Empire of Stone, Deviations and the continuation of the Marvel UK storylines (with the original creative team) ReGeneration One. He is also recoloring all of the original Transformers UK black and white strips and pages for the Hachette project Transformers: The Definitive G1 Collection. John-Paul Bove joins Sumalee Montano
*(Transformers Prime Arcee’s voice), the great*Peter Cullen
*(the voice of Optimus Prime himself),*Sarah Stone*
(IDW first Transformers series artist),*Beth McGuire-Smith
