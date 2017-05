Valvoline: Valvotron Action Figure ? In Hand Pictures

As we reported previously* , Valvoline is the*official synthetic motor oil of Transformers: The Last Knight, and they launched their website with an interesting promotion. If you bought some amount of Valvoline, you could upload your reciept and get a chance to win a limited Valvotron action figure or tickets for The Last Knight. Thanks to** @Drew Merkel On Twitter *we finally have in-hands pictures of Valvotron action figure which comes in a peculiar blister. You can check the picture after the jump, together with some Valvoline The Last Knight displays.