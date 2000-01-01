Today, 10:49 AM #1 KPhilipsen Generation 1 Join Date: Jun 2014 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 60 No Box/Instruction Takara MPs



No boxes, no instructions, all accessories and card. $20 shipped for each in Canada except for tubby Magnus. He's $30. Combined shipping available. Free local pick up in the Peg. Paypal F&F or 4%. You know the drill. If you want pics I can take pics.



Takara MP-22 Ultra Magnus w/ X2 shoulder upgrades $120.00

Takara MP-33 Inferno $100.00

Takara MP-27 Ironhide w/ X2 hip upgrades $80.00

Takara MP-30 Ratchet w/ X2 hip upgrades $80.00

Takara MP-39 Sunstreaker $100.00

Takara MP-21 Bumble $80.00

Takara MP-11NR Ramjet $100

Hey all. These are the last of my collection priced to move. All 100% official Takara. I've never been a big fan of transforming my Transformers and I love the updated IDW designs so I'm dumping the old and busted MPs and going full new hotness Flame Toys. That's right. All non-transforming Transformers for this guy.

No boxes, no instructions, all accessories and card. $20 shipped for each in Canada except for tubby Magnus. He's $30. Combined shipping available. Free local pick up in the Peg. Paypal F&F or 4%. You know the drill. If you want pics I can take pics.

Takara MP-22 Ultra Magnus w/ X2 shoulder upgrades $120.00

Takara MP-33 Inferno $100.00

Takara MP-27 Ironhide w/ X2 hip upgrades $80.00

Takara MP-30 Ratchet w/ X2 hip upgrades $80.00

Takara MP-39 Sunstreaker $100.00

Takara MP-21 Bumble $80.00

Takara MP-11NR Ramjet $100

Takara MP-11NT Thrust $100

