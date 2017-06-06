Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:00 AM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,880
Adweek: Inside Hasbros Digital Transformation Into a Modern Toymaker and Advertiser


From the business side of Hasbro comes an Ad Week*article*about their transformation into a modern toymaker and advertiser. Details gleaned from the piece include: The company has, during the last four years, incrementally grown sales by nearly $1 billion, hitting $5 billion in 2016 for the first time in its 93-year history. Hasbros makeover has involved plenty of social, running ads and creating audiences on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Snapchat. Whats more, its ramped up its content game online and offline. For the upcoming release of Transformer: The Last Knight movie, its working nationwide with Walmart to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Adweek: Inside Hasbros Digital Transformation Into a Modern Toymaker and Advertiser appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
