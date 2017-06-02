Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,880
Forbes Magazine ? Box Office: We Should Be Rooting For ?Transformers: The Last Knight


Forbes*published an article this past weekend that places the highly anticipated*Transformers: The Last Knight*within the larger context of*Paramount/Viacom Inc.’s recent underperfoming film offerings, contending that Paramount needs a win. Among the key points: But thanks to a tragic run of bad luck, whereby a lot of movies both bad and pretty darn good went belly-up or underperformed, it is essentially up to Paramount’s biggest franchise to save the day, or at least give them a big enough win to hang in there until the very promising end-of-year slate kicks in. But*Transformers: The Last Knight*is indeed Paramount’s last uber-huge &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Forbes Magazine – Box Office: We Should Be Rooting For ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
