BoNKerS Animated Join Date: Jul 2012 Location: York Region Posts: 1,749

MindTricks Woot! First to provide some feedback!



MindTricks is a great person to deal and chat with. Great communication and was patient with my schedule.



I couldn't have asked for a smoother transaction.

Looking forward to next time. Thanks for the great figures!



Cheers!

My Feedback thread:

Check out my flickr:



Check out my FB page: __________________My Feedback thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=44228 Check out my flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/foibless2k/ Check out my FB page: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Bonke...homepage_panel