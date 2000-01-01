Thanks to TFcon sponsor The Chosen Prime
we are very pleased to welcome back Transformers voice actor Scott McNeil
to TFcon Toronto 2017. Known to fans as the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, Mr. McNeil will be taking part in Q&A panels and autograph sessions with the attendees of the worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention. Additionally Scott has graciously agreed to help co-host this years charity auction.
Special note: Thanks to the sponsorship of The Chosen Prime all autographs and photos will be complimentary for this guest to all TFcon ticket holders.
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
and JAMES RAIZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.