Transformers voice actor Scott McNeil to attend TFcon Toronto 2017

Thanks to TFcon sponsor The Chosen Prime we are very pleased to welcome back Transformers voice actorto TFcon Toronto 2017. Known to fans as the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, Mr. McNeil will be taking part in Q&A panels and autograph sessions with the attendees of the world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention. Additionally Scott has graciously agreed to help co-host this years charity auction. TFcon Toronto – The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special gueststhe voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop,the voice of G1 Devastator,the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer, Transformers Franchise Designerand Transformers comic book artistsand. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available . Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale