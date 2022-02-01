Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:46 AM
Barry9527
Mini-Con
Join Date: Jul 2017
Location: London Ontario
Posts: 2
Some Transformers for sale
Hi Guys,

First time selling here.

Everything is brand new and sealed in the package.

Selling these below

Transformers Titans Return Siege on Cybertron - $300

Transformers Power Of The Prime Predaking Combiner - $300

Transformers Titans Return Nucleon Galvatron - $65

Transformers War for Cybertron Siege Apeface - $50

Transformers Titans Return kup - 50

Transformers War for Cybertron Kingdom Delux Class - $25 each

Paleotrex
Shadow Panther
Wingfinger

Transformers Studio Series 76 Thurst - $30

I am located in London Ontario but can deliver items to the GTA area. Prefer in-person transactions， but also can do shipping.

First time posting here, please let me know if there is any question regarding the price.
Click image for larger version Name: transformers for sale.jpg Views: 13 Size: 99.0 KB ID: 52747  
