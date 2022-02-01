Hi Guys,
First time selling here.
Everything is brand new and sealed in the package.
Selling these below
Transformers Titans Return Siege on Cybertron - $300
Transformers Power Of The Prime Predaking Combiner - $300
Transformers Titans Return Nucleon Galvatron - $65
Transformers War for Cybertron Siege Apeface - $50
Transformers Titans Return kup - 50
Transformers War for Cybertron Kingdom Delux Class - $25 each
Paleotrex
Shadow Panther
Wingfinger
Transformers Studio Series 76 Thurst - $30
I am located in London Ontario but can deliver items to the GTA area. Prefer in-person transactions， but also can do shipping.
First time posting here, please let me know if there is any question regarding the price.