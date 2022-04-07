Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Newage Toys H28EXR Rhodes (G1 Shining Magnus) Color Prototype


Third party company*Newage Toys*have shared images of the color prototype of their H28EXR Rhodes (G1 Shining Magnus)*via their*Weibo*and Facebook accounts. This is another redeco of*H27W Conquest (Legends Scale G1 Ultra Magnus), now inspired by the Japan exclusive 20th Century Toy Museum exclusive “Shining Magnus” yellow redeco. But there’s more than meets the eye with this redeco, since Newage have made the armor/trailer with glow-in-the-dark plastic as you can see on this video. We still have no concrete information about price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Now click on the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Newage Toys H28EXR Rhodes (G1 Shining Magnus) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
