Super_Megatron
Transformers R.E.D Shockwave In-Hand Images


Via PrimevsPrime on YouTube we have new in-hand images of the new Transformers R.E.D Shockwave. We have a closer look a this new G1 Shockwave action figure showing his poseability and accessories which include a small Megatron gun, blast effects (the same included with R.E.D Cheetor) and interchangeable gray and clear purple hands and arm cannon. For those wondering about scale, there are comparison shots next to R.E.D. Optimus Prime and Megatron plus War For Cybertron Shockwave.

The post Transformers R.E.D Shockwave In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



