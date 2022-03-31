Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,063

Transformers R.E.D Shockwave In-Hand Images



Via PrimevsPrime on YouTube we have new in-hand images of the new Transformers R.E.D Shockwave. We have a closer look a this new G1 Shockwave action figure showing his poseability and accessories which include a small Megatron gun, blast effects (the same included with R.E.D Cheetor) and interchangeable gray and clear purple hands and arm cannon. For those wondering about scale, there are comparison shots next to R.E.D. Optimus Prime and Megatron plus War For Cybertron Shockwave. Check all the images after the break, as well as PrimevsPrime video review, and then let us know your impressions on the 2005



The post







More... Via PrimevsPrime on YouTube we have new in-hand images of the new Transformers R.E.D Shockwave. We have a closer look a this new G1 Shockwave action figure showing his poseability and accessories which include a small Megatron gun, blast effects (the same included with R.E.D Cheetor) and interchangeable gray and clear purple hands and arm cannon. For those wondering about scale, there are comparison shots next to R.E.D. Optimus Prime and Megatron plus War For Cybertron Shockwave. Check all the images after the break, as well as PrimevsPrime video review, and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 » Continue Reading. The post Transformers R.E.D Shockwave In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________