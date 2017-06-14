|
Variety Magazine: Transformers: The Last Knight Tops Studios TV Ad Spending
Television advertising remains a critical part of a major motion picture’s budget and Paramount is leading quite the campaign for The Last Knight, according to Variety: Ads placed for the fifth installment of the toy-spawned movie franchise had an estimated media value of $7.34 million through Sunday for 992 national ad airings across 38 networks. Paramount appears to be targeting a millennial-skewing audience, with key ad placements during both Tosh.0 and The Amazing World of Gumball, as well as during the NBA Finals. Read the full article here
